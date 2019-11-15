Colin Cowherd predicts Deshaun Watson and the Texans to make a Super Bowl run this year
Video Details
Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether Lamar Jackson is better than Deshaun Watson and wonders which quarterback has more of a future in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879