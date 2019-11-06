Colin Cowherd lays out why Kawhi and the Clippers will win a championship before LeBron and the Lakers
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains how Kawhi Leonard factoring in basketball over business in his decision to join the Los Angeles Clippers virtually guarantees he and the Clippers will win a championship before LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.
