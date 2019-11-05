Colin Cowherd reacts to news that Cam Newton will miss remainder of the season
Video Details
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton has been placed on IR and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NFL season. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction and why he thinks the Panthers should move off of him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879