Michael Vick thinks Patriots played the Ravens like they’ll face each other again ‘down the road’
Video Details
MIchael Vick talks about the New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 9 matchup and explains why the Patriots defense played Ravens offense the way they did in the game.
