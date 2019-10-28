Colin Cowherd: This season is ‘déjà vu all over again’ for the Browns
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 after losing yesterday to the New England Patriots. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes this season will unfold just like last year did for the Browns and why he's sticking with his original prediction for the team.
