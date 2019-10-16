Colin Cowherd: Jalen Ramsey trade is the Rams’ strategy to stay relevant in the Los Angeles market
Video Details
Jalen Ramsey was finally traded and ended up in Los Angeles with the Rams. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that trade makes 'football sense' and is the team's attempt at staying relevant in a crowded Los Angeles media market.
