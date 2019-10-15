Colin Cowherd explains why firing Freddie Kitchens mid-season would be a mistake
Colin Cowherd talks about the dysfunction of the Cleveland Browns but claims that firing Freddie Kitchens before the end of the season would be a mistake.
