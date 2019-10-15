Colin Cowherd: Lions’ loss on MNF wasn’t because of officiating — it was because of their own shortcomings
Last night's Monday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had a few questionable penalties and non-calls but Colin Cowherd doesn't think that's why the Lions ended up losing the game. Hear why he thinks the Lions only can blame themselves for the loss.
