Colin Cowherd draws parallels between Tom Brady’s TNF performance and LeBron James
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football with a WR corps made up of relatively unknown players, Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think there's any issue with Brady's offensive output and why it was a vintage performance from the 42-year-old QB.
