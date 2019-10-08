Colin Cowherd’s idea to fix the Browns — trade Odell Beckham Jr.
Video Details
The Cleveland Browns are off to a poor start after being pummeled by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and Colin Cowherd offers up some advice to help the team. Hear why he thinks they should consider trading Odell Beckham Jr.
