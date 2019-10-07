Colin Cowherd doesn’t think the Chiefs play style will translate to wins late in the season
Video Details
Patrick Mahomes had an off game last night as his Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think the Chiefs and Mahomes' flashy play style is going to translate into wins late into the season and the playoffs.
