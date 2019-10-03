Colin Cowherd on Russell Wilson: ‘He is the most underrated player of my lifetime’
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Thursday Night Football on FOX and Colin Cowherd previews tonight's game. Hear why Colin thinks Wilson is the most underrated player in his lifetime and why he is the only man standing in the way of a Rams victory tonight.
