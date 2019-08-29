Colin Cowherd: If Texans don’t improve offensive line, Deshaun Watson may be the next Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck's career was plagued by injuries partially due to the Indianapolis Colts' poor offensive line play early in his career. Similarly, Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have been victims of bad offensive line play and Colin Cowherd thinks that Deshaun may be forced to retire early as Luck did if the team does not bolster its offensive line.

