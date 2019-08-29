Colin Cowherd: If Texans don’t improve offensive line, Deshaun Watson may be the next Andrew Luck
Video Details
Andrew Luck's career was plagued by injuries partially due to the Indianapolis Colts' poor offensive line play early in his career. Similarly, Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have been victims of bad offensive line play and Colin Cowherd thinks that Deshaun may be forced to retire early as Luck did if the team does not bolster its offensive line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618