Joel Klatt talks Michigan expectations, Texas being a dark horse team & lists his Top 5 CFB QBs
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd in studio to give a breakdown on the college football season. He explains what should be expected from Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, the Texas Longhorns CFB Playoff chances and lists his Top 5 quarterbacks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618