James Harrison: Antonio Brown’s behavior can be attributed to things Mike Tomlin allowed to ‘slip through the cracks’
James Harrison joins Doug Gottlieb in studio to discuss his former coach Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown. Hear if he thinks Tomlin's accepting nature has factored into AB's actions this summer.
