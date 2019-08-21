Michael Rapaport disagrees with OBJ stating that the Giants trading him was personal
Video Details
Michael Rapaport joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Odell Beckham Jr's comments about how he felt his trade to Cleveland was a personal attack from the Giants organization.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618