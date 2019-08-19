Peter Schrager: Sam Darnold and Adam Gase are already starting to ‘click’ early on in Jets’ season
Video Details
Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd today to talk New York Jets football. Hear why Peter thinks Adam Gase and Sam Darnold appear to be 'clicking' early on and how they could have a Jared Goff-Sean McVay type relationship.
