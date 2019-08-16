Colin Cowherd: Packers need to consider drafting Aaron Rodgers’ successor
Video Details
Aaron Rodgers has yet to play this preseason with the Green Bay Packers after suffering a back injury. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Rodgers' injury history and age should prompt the Packers to mull the idea of drafting Rodgers' successor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618