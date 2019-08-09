Doug Gottlieb: Daniel Jones needs to be ‘light years better’ than Eli to take his job
Doug Gottlieb weighs in on Daniel Jones' impressive start to the preseason and whether it could create a quarterback controversy later on in the season.
