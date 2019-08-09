Doug Gottlieb: The addition of AB makes it ‘the year of evaluating Derek Carr’
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb thinks the addition of Antonio Brown makes it a 'make or break' season for Derek Carr. Hear why he thinks this year will be about the evaluation of the Oakland Raiders QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618