Colin Cowherd explains why Kawhi didn’t ‘diss’ LeBron by choosing Clippers over Lakers
Video Details
The Kawhi Leonard free agent saga ultimately ended with him choosing the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think Kawhi's decision was made in order to 'diss' LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618