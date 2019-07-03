Colin Cowherd believes a defense-first mentality was the primary reason LeBron didn’t recruit Kyrie to L.A.
Video Details
Recent reports claim that LeBron James wasn't active in recruiting Kyrie Irving to join him on the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the reasoning behind the lack of recruiting is because LeBron wanted to gear the Lakers towards a defense-first style of play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618