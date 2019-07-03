Colin Cowherd explains how Kawhi going to the Lakers is a byproduct of league parity
Video Details
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that Kawhi Leonard potentially joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers isn't showcasing a lack of parity in the league, but it is a byproduct of the league having parity.
