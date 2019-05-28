Colin Cowherd on Bradley Beal: ‘That’s the kid I want with LeBron’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd is convinced the Los Angeles Lakers should acquire Bradley Beal to play with LeBron James. Hear why Colin absolutely believes Beal’s game will ‘flourish’ around LeBron.
