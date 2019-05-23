‘I’m just so happy for him’: Chris Webber on Juwan Howard becoming the new Michigan head coach
Video Details
Chris Webber joins Colin Cowherd to talk about his former Fab 5 teammate Juwan Howard landing the Michigan Wolverines basketball head coaching job. He explains why he's proud, and says this could be the first step to more things happening.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618