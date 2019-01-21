Colin Cowherd defends Sean McVay’s choice to take a field goal rather than go for it in the 4th quarter
Video Details
Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay decided to be safe and take a field goal rather than go for it on 4th down late in yesterday's NFC Championship Game, and some said it was the wrong choice. Hear why Colin Cowherd disagrees with that notion.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618