Colin Cowherd explains how luck has affected the careers of Tom Brady and Philip Rivers
Video Details
Colin Cowherd breaks down how luck has played a huge role positively for Tom Brady on the New England Patriots and negatively for Philip Rivers on the Los Angeles Chargers.
