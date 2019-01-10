Colin Cowherd explains why Adam Gase was a good hire for the Jets
Video Details
The New York Jets hiring Adam Gase drew initial skepticism from some people, but not Colin Cowherd. Hear why he thinks the Gase hire was actually great for QB Sam Darnold and the Jets.
