Doug Gottlieb thinks tonight’s Lakers-Kings is a ‘massive game’ for Lonzo Ball’s future with Lakers
Video Details
- De'Aaron Fox
- De'Aaron Fox
- Doug Gottlieb
- LeBron James
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Sacramento Kings
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
With LeBron James out with an injury, Doug Gottlieb explains why the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Sacramento Kings is a massive game tonight for Lonzo Ball -- who will be facing off against his rival De'Aaron Fox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618