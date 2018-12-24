Colin Cowherd says Baker Mayfield has ‘too much ego’ after staring down Hue Jackson
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear him weigh in on Baker Mayfield's immaturity for the Cleveland Browns after staring down his former HC Hue Jackson.
