Colin Cowherd on the Vikings’ MNF loss to Seahawks: ‘Kirk Cousins never makes the play’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd breaks down the Seattle Seahawks win over the Minnesota Vikings and explains why Russell Wilson is much more valuable than Kirk Cousins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618