Colin Cowherd explains why the CFB Playoff Committee made all the right calls
- ACC
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Big 12
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- FBS (I-A)
- Independents
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oklahoma Sooners
- SEC
- The Herd
Colin Cowherd breaks down the decisions of the College Football Playoff Committee after Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma made the cut for the CFB Playoff.
