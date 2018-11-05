Colin Cowherd on Michael Thomas: The NFL is not a fan of TD celebrations
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to Michael Thomas' TD celebration from Sunday's game of the New Orleans Saints' win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear what Colin has to say.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices