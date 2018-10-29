Colin Cowherd: ‘The Red Sox are the first great baseball team in two decades’
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL West
- The Herd
- World Series
-
Colin Cowherd talks Boston Red Sox after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices