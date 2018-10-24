Joel Klatt and Colin Cowherd finally agree on something: Jim Harbaugh
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk college football on today's show. Hear why they both continue to like Michigan in the Big Ten Conference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices