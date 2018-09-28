- What are you seeing with Cam? Is it the same thing, that he finally got the right coordinator?

- I like hearing you say nice things about Cam. It makes me feel good, [INAUDIBLE]. But, no, I think he's playing really good. I-- I think-- listen, the hard-- the hardest thing I think to quantify-- and listen, you've been around. And you've-- you've seen a million people you've talked about for hours a day.

The hard thing about Cam is it's hard to quantify what his impact is, right. Because when you want to compare quarterbacks, you want to compare everyone. Everyone wants to compare passing yardage, completion percentage, and touchdowns. But when you put up Cam's passing yardage from his career, it might not match the Aaron Rodgers, the Tom Brady, the Drew Brees.

But all of a sudden, now, you factor in rushing yardage, conversions on third down with his legs both in short yardage situations, or an attempted pass that becomes a scramble late-- red zone-- red zone backs-- he's arguably the biggest red zone running threat in the entire league for the last--

HOST: Yeah.

- --decade. He's-- he has more touchdowns than-- more rushing touchdowns than anybody in the league since he's come in-- the most out of any quarterback in the history of the game. There's so much more to him than just passing, completion percentage, yardage. Oh, he only throws for 175 a game. Yeah. But when you factor in all those other things he does, that's his impact. And I think it's hard to not throw that in when you're comparing him to these other guys.

- Yeah. It's hard to quantify some of Cam's greatness. When-- when they do that stuff at the goal line, and he does that RPO, and he slides over, and he-- there's no question. He-- he's literally like a defensive end running at you as-- as an outside linebacker. He is a-- there's just certain guys that have wow moments.