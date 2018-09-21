- So I thought with Baker Mayfield, I predicted-- and a couple of days ago, I gave you Sam Darnold's schedule and I said I predicted they would go 7-and-9, and he's right on track and I showed you the seven wins. So I predicted the Browns would go 6-and-10. Well, they have a tie, so I'm going to be wrong obviously. But I predict-- going forward, I predict they're going to be 6-9-and-1, and here's what I think happens.

I'll give you every game what I think happens with Baker Mayfield. I think the Jets-- is their win. So they're 1-1-and-1 through 3. So let's start with the game at Oakland. I think they actually win that. I don't think Oakland can play defense.

I think Cleveland's got better personnel right now than Oakland. I really do. I don't love Oakland's personnel, and I think Todd Haley and Hue Jackson and Baker Mayfield are going to go out west. It'll be a very, very close game. Oh, they also have-- because they played Thursday night-- extra time to prepare.

So I think Baker, in his first official start-- because actually the win last night goes to the starter, Tyrod Taylor. That does not count as a Baker Mayfield win the way it works in the NFL, which is dumb, but that's true. Baker Mayfield will win his first official game next week at Oakland. Then I think he's going to come home against Baltimore, face a very, very rigorous tough division rival and lose.

I think Baker's most impressive win of the year will be at the Chargers. They're going to beat LA Chargers in Cleveland. Remember, that's a west coast team coming out east for an early start. So Baker's going to win three of his first four games that he is part of.

He's going to win Oakland, lose to Baltimore, win Chargers. Then I think he's going to go on a really, really bad five-week stretch. I think he's going to lose at Tampa. I think Buccaneers, whether it's Jameis or Fitzpatrick-- have a lot of good players there. Very similar to Cleveland. They've been bad for years, they've drafted well, and they got dudes everywhere.

I think he's going to then lose at Pittsburgh. I think they're going to come home and lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Matt Ryan in Atlanta. Then he's going to have a bye and go to Cincinnati, and I think it's going to be one of his worst performances. I think he's going to get his bell rung by Cincinnati.

Then I think he wins three of the next five weeks. I think he wins at Houston, he wins at home against inconsistent Carolina, loses at Denver, beats Cincinnati at home in one of his more impressive games, loses at Baltimore, and he goes 6-9-and-1.

I predicted 6-and-10, but I'm obviously going to be wrong on that, so let's-- I thought they'd lose to Pittsburgh. So that's what I think the season's going to look like. He's going to have a really good next month, go into the toilet for five weeks, and then have a really good last month, and I think that's very realistic.

So this is a roller coaster. Just strap in. There's going to be ups and downs. But I do think Baker's got a couple of big advantages. He now gets extra time to face a Raiders team that plays in front of the smallest crowds in the NFL that has traveled from the east back west.

And I think Cleveland's going to win that football game because frankly, right now, Cleveland has more good players. I think Cleveland and Tampa-- two bad teams-- drafted well last three or four years and they got dudes.