Peter Schrager: Patrick Mahomes is about to take the league by storm this year
Video Details
NFL insider Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to talk NFL on today's show. Hear why Peter thinks Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the player to watch this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices