- What I saw last night, what my eyes told me was the Pats were making a statement. They were putting a finger in the air. It was the middle finger. I couldn't tell whether it was directed at the league, at the anti-Patriot narrative, or at the Philadelphia Eagles.

And I think the answer is probably D, which we're always taught in school. That once you see all of the above, always go with all the above. I think it was all of the above.

Tom Brady played the entire first half last night. Seemed weird, didn't it? Like why is Tom Brady still out there? Because they were trying to prove a point. They were trying to point out, hey, man, Philadelphia, we're still here. Is a little different when you're the champs.

To those people who said there's some rift between Belichick and Brady, every marriage has fights. Every marriage has screaming matches at some point. You're together long enough, the other person is going to absolutely wear you out. But you've still been together this long.

There still is the love, the appreciation for one another. All the things you've been with. The reasons you got together to begin with. I kind of think that was-- there was a-- I don't kind of think, I know. That was a statement. Hey, still the Pats.

Do we not-- do we have Edelman first four weeks of the season? No, but when we do, he's going to be a beast. He's still got something in the tank. Was our defense grade last year? No, but look how we changed it. Now Brian Flores is our defensive coordinator.

And though there's not a lot of game planning and scheming, those dudes got after it. That defense played fast last night, especially on the edge. Don't believe me? Nick Foles hurts his shoulder. We'll update you when we find out how bad that shoulder-- strip sack fumble.

The defense was making plays. The offense had multiple threats at running back. Tom Brady did what Tom Brady does. Spreads you out, finds the mismatch, finds his guys. Brady playing the entire first half. The Patriots seemingly running it up a little bit against the Eagles was a statement.

It wasn't the index finger, it was the middle finger. You think we're done? You think we're old? You think we're dysfunctional? You think we care about Malcolm Butler who doesn't play here anymore?

'K. You come in to New England, you come out with the L, that's the way it works. This isn't reading the tea leaves. This is body language, style of play, and why the hell is Tom Brady still out there? There's a reason. Statement made. I got it.

And, oh, yeah, by the way, to the Philadelphia Eagles. This isn't the only time you're going to get the best of somebody else. You want to-- if somebody wants to buy a billboard on the way for us at the stadium, you want to talk trash to us at the victory parade-- hey, dude, we've been through five victory parades.

We've lost Super Bowls before. We still come back and won double-digit games. We went 10 years without winning a Super Bowl. Doesn't matter. We're still going to win 10 games, going to get to the playoffs. We're going to be there. We don't know if you'll be there.