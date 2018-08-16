- What do we know about where Ohio State is right now?

- Well, the deadline that the investigation was set for should be this Sunday. You know, any time within the next 96 hours we're expecting to find out what they have determined from their investigation into whether Urban Meyer did, in fact, follow the protocols and procedures that he said he did do when he issued that statement from his own personal Twitter account about two weeks ago.

And I think from talking to people around this story-- and again, it's not people who are investigating, but people around it-- I think there's a lot of people who feel like there is an increasing chance that he's going to retain his job, that a lot of people are going to say, hey, look, did he do the right thing? Technically he did.

Now the part of the investigation is to find out what did he know when he knew about it, and then what did he do about it. And I think some of this stuff that's been swirling around the Urban Meyer Ohio State investigation has been related to Zach Smith, who is the fired receivers coach in question with these allegations.

Publicity-wise, it didn't help that the "Toledo Blade" unearthed a DUI from a couple of years ago.

- Yeah, 2013.

- And it was one more one more thing that I think people will say-- whether Urban Meyer keeps his job or not, but if he does keep his job-- people are going to go, what was the reason why you kept him on? And then what exactly was it that you determined that's why you fired him?

Now we don't know a lot of the particulars on that. Do we know when they confronted Zach Smith with this, was he not truthful about it? Did they catch him in lies? Is that what changed the night before Big 10 Media Days when this all really blew up? We don't know a lot of that. And hopefully, when this investigation is concluded, we'll get some measure of transparency to find out because there's a lot of unanswered questions about where Ohio State goes.

- There's a ton of unanswered questions. And I agree. And I said at the time, on this show with Collin, that what did he know, when did he know, what did he do about it. And we got to take a breath and allow the facts to come out, right? There is some due process.

On the other hand, I get that head coaches have to lie about things in recruiting, and occasionally to the media. Even Nick Saban-- of course, the all-time lie, hey, right now I'm not the head coach at Alabama-- but that sort of lie, and the stance in which he-- as great a coach as he is, is that really how you want your university to be represented? That's another question I don't think Ohio State answers properly if he keeps his job.

- Yeah. I think the question is going to be, look, if Urban Meyer keeps his job, I think there's going to be a large portion of people who are going to think he's been exonerated for that. And all the other stuff about whether he quote, unquote lied to the media at Big 10 Media Days, they'll get over that.

The question I think that will hover around it-- and I think unless you're an Ohio State fan, you'll be cynical about-- is two of his biggest tenets of his program that he's claimed has been honesty and zero tolerance towards violence against women. And these are the issues that are hovering over him right now with this Zach Smith story.

So we gotta see. I mean, was he being truthful when he said this most recently in his statement? We don't know. Hopefully we're going to get some answers very soon.