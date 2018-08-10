Eric Dickerson thinks Lamar Jackson will see the field despite being a work in progress
Eric Dickerson joins ‘The Herd’ to discuss the NFL on today’s show. Eric thinks Lamar Jackson will see the field despite being a work in progress.
