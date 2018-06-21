Colin Cowherd outlines how the Lakers are already making moves to get LeBron, Kawhi and PG13
Colin Cowherd outlines how the Los Angeles Lakers are already making moves to acquire LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Will these three superstars play for Magic's historic Purple & Gold next year?
