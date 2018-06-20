Colin Cowherd questions if Gregg Popovich permanently damaged his relationship with Kawhi Leonard
Reacting to the report that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich traveled to California to meet with Kawhi Leonard, Colin Cowherd questions if Pop permanently damaged his relationship with Kawhi Leonard. Will Kawhi be a Spur next season?
