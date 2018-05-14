Colin Cowherd outlines why Lamar Jackson is Tim Tebow 2.0
Reflecting on the news that Baltimore's Joe Flacco has not returned any of Lamar Jackson's phone calls, Colin Cowherd outlines why Lamar is going to be the next Tim Tebow, revealing several notable similarities between Tebow and Jackson.
