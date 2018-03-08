Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Michael Bennett, NFL Man of the Year, Michael Bennett this. He's a very, very good player. Now he's past his prime, but he's still a very good player. Better than Richard Sherman is at this point, coming off two ACLs. But I think the funny thing about this is-- one thing you can't deny-- Seattle kind of unraveled this year. And I'll say it again. This is very much Pete Carroll at USC. Pete Carroll at USC and Pete Carroll at Seattle-- it's the same story.

A, he brings great energy into a new franchise and revives a stale USC-- a stale Seattle. He brings in energy. That is undeniable. It's a good thing. B, the players, because he's very pro player-- they buy in. It gains traction. It's high energy. They believe in themselves. And then eventually, after about seven years, it unravels. Because it's too loose, too pro player, too loud, and too much ego.

Now the same thing happened to him in New England where he went 10 6, 9 and 7, 8 and 8. And by the end, they just couldn't win in division. He brought an energy in New England. It was pro-player. It wasn't as rigid as the previous coach, Bill Parcells. But at the end, Parcells' Patriots were tight. Carroll's Patriots at the end were loose and unbuttoned, and I think it lost, like, 6 of 7 even in division.

So it's the same formula Pete used at USC in New England-- huge energy, very pro-player. Players obviously buy in. You play to their vanity. And then ultimately it's not sustainable. Saban and Belichick's way is sustainable. The system over the player. Get your ego, leave it at the door, none of this rah-rah political stuff. The last three head coaching jobs Pete has had for a long period have all ended the exact same way.

If you're in a relationship and the last three end the same way, look in the mirror. Look at player friendly coaches-- Wade Phillips, Pete Carroll, Rex Ryan, Mike Tomlin. Their early years are better than their late years, with all of them. Tomlin, first five years, last five years. Locker rooms need the coach to be a voice, primarily the singular voice. Saban doesn't let his assistants talk. Belichick doesn't let his assistant coaches and coordinators talk.

Jason Sehorn, a former Giant and Ram, was on "Speak for Yourself" yesterday. And we got into this. And I like Pete Carroll. But god, the Seahawks look just like USC did at the end. And I like Pete, but I had an NFL head coach say to me recently, Pete's always running from the posse. It's that Pete has a style. It was the same thing in New England, outside of Parcells, more player friendly.

It was the same thing at USC with Paul Hackett-- energy, player friendly. Same thing in Seattle-- big energy, player friendly. Talk politics. Make noise. Stand out. But in the end, at USC, when did it end? When Chip Kelly and Harbaugh moved into the Pac-12, the easy days were over. Who just moved into the NFC West? Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Just like the Pac-12. Chip Kelly Harbaugh, offensive guys moved in. Pete's defense wasn't as great.

Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan move in. Defense is not going to be as great. It's that I like Pete, but when something happens for a third straight time. You lose a relationship the same way third straight time. It's time to go in the bathroom and look in the mirror. This rah-rah, pompom, player empowerment crap is not sustainable. It's not sustainable to Rex Ryan. Mike Tomlin's now, in his last four or five years, been underachieving with the personnel.

Can you imagine if Belichick had Big Ben, Le'veon Bell, Antonio Brown, three pro-bowlers on the offensive line, and Ju-ju Smith Schuster? Would they score 40 a game in the NFL?

- Good god.

- That is one of the great-- I mean, honestly. There's not-- there's not an offense in the NFL that right now skill level is even close to Pittsburgh, and they're underachieving-- beaten twice by Jacksonville, once absolutely shellacked at home, struggled against New England.