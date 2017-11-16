Colin reveals the 10 best college football programs and why Jon Gruden shouldn’t go to Tennessee
In his discussion of the 10 best college football programs and the 3 keys to winning at the university level, Colin Cowherd reveals potential landing spots for Chip Kelly and Jon Gruden.
- Here's the thing about the Tennessee job. There's three things that matter. OK, there's three things that matter, what wins in college football. Here are the three things that win in college. football. Do you have, at your university, a proximity to great high school talent? Do you have [CLEARS THROAT] flexible academic standards? And do you have a total commitment from the university? UCLA doesn't.
So if I was to tell you, if Gruden took the Tennessee job-- and that's the big debate here. Oh, Jon Gruden's going to Tennessee. So let's put down a list of the 10 best college football jobs in terms of proximity to high school talent, flexibility, and total commitment. Here's the 10 in my opinion, and in no order, but pretty close to an order-- Bama, Florida State, LSU, Florida, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma, and no Tennessee. And by the way, in the SEC, they're not Bama. They're not LSU. They're not Florida. They're not. They're not. They're not Georgia. And I don't even think they're Auburn. So it's kind of like the fifth or sixth best SEC job in terms of the three things that matter-- flexible academics, total commitment, and are you close to a bunch of good players?
