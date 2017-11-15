Colin explains why you shouldn’t get overly excited about the Boston Celtics
Reflecting on the Boston Celtics' 13-game win streak, Colin Cowherd examines whether or not Kyrie Iriving and the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA.
Colin explains why you shouldn't get overly excited about the Boston Celtics
