Chris Broussard on Lakers’ Lonzo Ball: ‘He may not have been drafted No. 2 if his dad was a normal dad’

Reacting to Lonzo's recent sluggish start and Jason Kidd's lack of approval on the Lonzo - Jason Kidd comparison, Chris Broussard reveals to Colin Cowherd that LaVar Ball created enough hype around Lonzo that the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA couldn't resist taking him at No. 2 in the draft.

19 hours ago

