Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: ‘You’re out of your mind, fanboys!’

In his preview of the new CFB power rankings, Colin Cowherd reveals why all eyes should be on Alex Hornibrook, Jonathan Taylor and Paul Chryst's Wisconsin Badgers.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: 'You're out of your mind, fanboys!'

Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: 'You're out of your mind, fanboys!'

15 hours ago

'New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.' Here's why

'New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.' Here's why

15 hours ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 9

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 9

19 hours ago

Colin Cowherd has some advice for Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay's loss on Monday Night

Colin Cowherd has some advice for Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay's loss on Monday Night

20 hours ago

Colin on LeBron James' meme: 'He's so bored that he's toying with us... He's amusing himself'

Colin on LeBron James' meme: 'He's so bored that he's toying with us... He's amusing himself'

21 hours ago

Colin Cowherd: 'Iowa is no longer the Fake ID of college football'

Colin Cowherd: 'Iowa is no longer the Fake ID of college football'

1 day ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»