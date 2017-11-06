Here’s what the AFC looks like without Brady and Big Ben
Colin Cowherd explains how the AFC looked during Week 9 with its two biggest quarterbacks, New England Patriot Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, both on a bye.
- I'm sitting there watching football this weekend, and I think the NFC is really good. I think there's a bunch of good teams. I think Seattle is good, and Philly is good. I think the Rams are good. I think Minnesota is good. The Saints are good. But I'm watching this weekend, the AFC and Brady and Big Ben did not play.
[LAUGHTER]
- Boy, can you see how mediocre the AFC is with no Tom Brady playing and no Big Ben playing? Right now the Steelers would be the No. 1 Seed. The Patriots would be the No. 2 seed. They'd be getting byes, then playing at home. Look at the teams after them right now. Kansas City Chiefs, really? How long have I been telling you about Alex Smith? Going to trust him? November, December, January, OK.
Titans, are you going to trust them? A BB gun offense? Really? Against Big Ben, Tom Brady? Jaguars. Blake Bortles. December, January. Warm weather team goes north. OK. Bills? Thursday. Can't play from behind. One trick pony. I mean, you start looking right now at the AFC, and I don't know all the teams that are getting in, but it's a bunch of wannabes, never beens, could've been, should've been, would've been, what ifs, and Brady and Big Ben.
I mean Alex Smith yesterday. He's got a great creative head coach, perfect weather, tons of weapons, against the Dallas pass defense which is regrettable. And he had one big play in 3 1/2 hours, which was essentially a punt return. If you take that one big play out, you saw that. End of the half, Alex Smith had a TD, a pick, and 200 yards. Welcome to his career. 86 passer rating. We said this years ago about the show "Two and a Half Men." You never understood Charlie Sheen's value until he left that show. And you're like, "Wow. Charlie Sheen was really-- he really-- he really kind of made that show, didn't he? Yeah still had the good director, good producers, good co-stars, interesting storylines. It was never the same show when Charlie Sheen left. And with Big Ben and Brady on the sidelines yesterday in the AFC, it is a whole bunch of pretenders. It is BB gun offenses. B to B- quarterbacks. Would've, could've, should'ves, never have. Wow, was that obvious with Kansas City. Perfect weather. Pass defense of the Cowboys. All sorts of weapons. One big play in 3 1/2 hours.
